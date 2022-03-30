SUV slams into school, pole in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clifton Avenue is closed at Main Street in Over-the-Rhine after an SUV struck a utility pole and Rothenberg Preparatory Academy early Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.

No injuries were reported when the vehicle was spotted hitting the building at about 6 a.m.

A 911 caller reported seeing three teenagers run away.

Power lines are down, and Duke Energy was called to fix the pole, which 911 callers said was leaning.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking story throughout the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.