SUV slams into school, pole in OTR
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clifton Avenue is closed at Main Street in Over-the-Rhine after an SUV struck a utility pole and Rothenberg Preparatory Academy early Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.
No injuries were reported when the vehicle was spotted hitting the building at about 6 a.m.
A 911 caller reported seeing three teenagers run away.
Power lines are down, and Duke Energy was called to fix the pole, which 911 callers said was leaning.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking story throughout the morning.
