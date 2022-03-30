Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college

By Sarah Gannon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC/Gray News) – A college in Iowa is making sure students of color who struggle to find a barber locally are able to get a proper haircut.

The unique opportunity has been available to students for more than a year now, all thanks to a traveling barber, KTTC reports.

Everyone knows how good it feels when you walk out of the hair salon with a fresh cut, but for some people in Decorah, Iowa, it can be more difficult to find a stylist or barber who is experienced with different hair types.

And that is a challenge some Black students at Luther College have been dealing with in the past.

“There’s not very many different haircut spots available in town,” Luther College sophomore Dillan Gulley said.

Decorah is a smaller community. To find a barber experienced in cutting Black hair, some students have to drive an hour and a half to Rochester.

“I just love to see the smiles, and the things that I do ... you know, I had a lot of experiences and I just want to give back in any way I can,” Uncle Gill’s Cutz owner and barber Gill Jordan said.

Luther College saw the need for students of color to have a proper haircut and has been working with Jordan, a barber based in Rochester and Winona.

“It’s nice, you get to talk to Uncle Gill,” Gulley said. “When they send us the appointments, we all try to get there as quick as possible. We all text each other and let each other know what days he’s coming.”

Jordan makes the drive to Decorah every other Monday to provide these students free expert haircuts and a sense of community.

“I just think it’s needed,” Jordan said. “I think in communities as well, you know where people can get together, be able to relate and stuff like that. It builds communities and builds people also.”

Jordan said his chair also provides students with someone outside the school to talk to about family issues, school and everything else in between.

“So, that has been my thing: to give back,” Jordan said. “I haven’t had the best life growing up and stuff like that, so I kind of know how it’s needed, and especially to have a male figure to talk to.”

Jordan said he hopes to keep providing haircuts for Luther students for years to come.

He also makes trips to UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to give students haircuts and said he hopes to expand his work to other schools in the future.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to reports a 31-year-old suicidal man...
Suicidal man dead in Butler County SWAT situation, commander says
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Thursday's problem was not as bad as what officers dealt with in 2017, Sgt. Hils said.
Cincinnati police radio communications hampered by weather, maintenance issues
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low....
Jobless rate hits pandemic low; What's next?
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
Vanna White announces death of her father