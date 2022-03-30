Contests
Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

By Rachael Thomas, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Severe weather moved through Louisiana Wednesday morning, causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become trapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on the house while the family was inside.

A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Katie Stewart, who lives in the home, says her family was getting ready to eat breakfast when they heard strong winds outside. She says she looked up, and a big tree had come through the roof and living room.

A little while later, Katie Stewart says a bigger tree fell through the bedroom, where her great-granddaughter, Serenity, was asleep on the bed.

Katie Stewart’s granddaughter then ran to the door and tried to get into the bedroom to get the baby, but wasn’t able to. They were later able to get in through a bathroom.

“When we walked in and saw that tree on the bed, oh lord, that was a bad feeling,” said Serenity’s great-grandfather, Sam Stewart.

Katie Stewart says they all thought the baby was dead.

“Oh my god, we just bust out crying and said, ‘She dead, she dead,’” she said.

But when she was able to get into the bedroom, Katie Stewart found Serenity sitting upright on the bed in between tree branches, smiling.

“It was a blessing. Nothing but the good Lord did this,” Katie Stewart said.

Vanitria Stewart, Serenity’s mother, was on her way to the home when the accident happened.

“She [Serenity] was eating breakfast at the table and they told me [about the incident], and when I looked, I was shook. I was shaken up. I’m still shaken up,” she said.

Serenity’s family said it is God’s grace that protected her.

“Do I feel blessed? Yes, Lord! It wasn’t nothing but a blessing,” Sam Stewart said.

