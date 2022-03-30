Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade was announced on Wednesday.

Phil Castellini said Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and Cincinnati native Barry Larkin will be the 2022 grand marshal of the parade.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Findlay Market Opening Day Parade,” said Larkin. “As someone born and raised in Cincinnati, I know what a major role the parade plays in making Opening Day such a special experience here in our city. I look forward to being part of renewing that tradition with Reds fans this year.”

Parade Chairman Neil Luken said the Findlay Market Parade will happen on April 12.

Organizers said they are excited to see the parade return after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s about Cincinnati and our roots, and what this day means to us,” stated Luken. “If you’re not from Cincinnati, it’s hard to appreciate it, but once you’ve been here for a few years, you’ll understand what Opening Day is all about.”

In addition to the grand marshal announcement, the Parade Association said that there will be special appearances by Cincinnati Olympians, former Bengals players, the Hamilton West Side All-Stars and the Taft High School Boys Basketball State Champions.

“Residents of all ages, all backgrounds, they look forward to this day all year long,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. “It’s getting warmer. Baseball is back and we have the opportunity to come together as a city and celebrate the amazing summer ahead.”

The Reds will not be in Cincinnati on Opening Day on April 7. They will be in Atlanta.

The first home game of the season will be on Tuesday, April 12, and the Reds will play the Cleveland Guardians.

Castellini said the Reds have tickets available still for Opening Day, something he said he doesn’t ever remember saying at this time of year.

