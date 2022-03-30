Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade

Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade was announced on Wednesday.

Phil Castellini said Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and Cincinnati native Barry Larkin will be the 2022 grand marshal of the parade.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Findlay Market Opening Day Parade,” said Larkin. “As someone born and raised in Cincinnati, I know what a major role the parade plays in making Opening Day such a special experience here in our city. I look forward to being part of renewing that tradition with Reds fans this year.”

Parade Chairman Neil Luken said the Findlay Market Parade will happen on April 12.

Organizers said they are excited to see the parade return after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s about Cincinnati and our roots, and what this day means to us,” stated Luken. “If you’re not from Cincinnati, it’s hard to appreciate it, but once you’ve been here for a few years, you’ll understand what Opening Day is all about.”

In addition to the grand marshal announcement, the Parade Association said that there will be special appearances by Cincinnati Olympians, former Bengals players, the Hamilton West Side All-Stars and the Taft High School Boys Basketball State Champions.

“Residents of all ages, all backgrounds, they look forward to this day all year long,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. “It’s getting warmer. Baseball is back and we have the opportunity to come together as a city and celebrate the amazing summer ahead.”

The Reds will not be in Cincinnati on Opening Day on April 7. They will be in Atlanta.

The first home game of the season will be on Tuesday, April 12, and the Reds will play the Cleveland Guardians.

Castellini said the Reds have tickets available still for Opening Day, something he said he doesn’t ever remember saying at this time of year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting
Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac isn't staying retired for long. He will begin a new...
Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

Latest News

The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions...
Reds Opening Night game to be nationally televised
Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade
Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade
The Reds return to Great American Ball Park for Opening Day on April 1.
Reds ranked among least valuable MLB franchises by Forbes
Joey Votto's first video on social media is everything we wanted it to be.
WATCH: Joey Votto’s hilarious debut on social media