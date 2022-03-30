West Side woman recounts experience with stalker that ended in bloodshed, conviction

WEST PRICE HILL, OH (WXIX) - A North Bend man is currently serving time in prison after he was accused of randomly targeting a woman, stalking her and ultimately physically assaulting her.

The victim, a West Price Hill woman, is now ready to share her story anonymously in an effort to keep the community informed.

For months, the victim said Steve Freudiger, a stranger to her, stalked and harassed her.

She said it started in 2020, when a friend who was at her house needed a ride. The friend had Freudiger, 61, come to the victim’s home to pick her up.

“At that point, I didn’t even notice anything. I didn’t pay attention to him,” the victim said. “It was a couple weeks later that my neighbor came over and showed me camera footage and said ‘there’s some man pacing back and forth in between our yards.’”

They soon discovered the man in the footage was Freudiger, according to the victim. He had taken an interest in her and was repeatedly seen acting strange and suspicious in the area around her home, both during the day and in the night.

“He hid in the privacy fence of my neighbor’s yard so he could watch me and my dad and my brother sitting on the porch. He chased me and a friend on the highway, so yeah, it was pretty scary,” the victim said.

A man who lives near the victim provided video footage to FOX19 that he said shows him catching Freudiger hiding in the victim’s yard among the trees.

Another video clip from that same man shows numerous neighbors confronting Freudiger in the street, demanding to know why he would not stay away from the neighborhood and specifically, the victim.

Eventually, the victim said the situation escalated in October 2020, when Freudiger, yet again, showed up at her home uninvited. Security camera footage showed the victim attempting to send Freudiger away by yelling at him.

When that did not work, the victim said she tried a different approach of being nice and friendly, hoping he would cooperate. However, she said Freudiger instead took advantage of the situation and tried to take her life in act of violence.

“He walks to the back of the car like he’s about to leave, and he runs back, and it felt like a punch, like he punched me, but he had slit my throat with a boxcutter,” the victim said. “Pretty scary. He held me there for about 12 minutes, let me bleed out.”

Surveillance video shows the moment the victim says she convinced Freudiger to let her go so she could seek medical care. She said her wound has since healed, but she still has nerve damage in her neck.

Per court records, Freudiger was convicted of felonious assault in the case in December and is now serving a four year prison sentence at the Belmont Correctional Institution. He is eligible for parole in 2024.

For the victim, that sentence is much too short, especially since Freudiger has a criminal history dating back to the 1980s. He has faced charges ranging from aggravated menacing and trespassing to solicitation and assault.

Now afraid for her own safety and for the safety of others, the victim said she hopes what happened to her will lead to to permanent change.

“I think they need to change a lot of the laws,” she said. “I mean, him getting four years, that’s crazy to me. That’s four years for him to sit in jail and plan on what he’s gonna do next when he gets out.”

The victim expressed that she would have liked to see Freudiger charged with attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office did provide some background information on the case:

“Freudiger was indicted two different ways for felonious assault for the same act. He could only be sentenced on one count. He pleaded guilty, as charged, to one count, and the sentencing was left up to the judge.

Attempted murder charges are very complicated to prove and require very specific evidence relating to intent. Otherwise, we pursue felonious assault charges. The difference between attempt murder (F1) and felonious assault (F2) is an additional three years on the maximum sentencing range. Four years would have still been within the sentencing range of attempted murder.”

