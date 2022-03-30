Woman, service dog recovering after being hit by truck in NKY

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman says she and her service dog narrowly avoided death when a truck almost hit him as they crossed the street.

Catherine Lamb, who goes by Duchess, and her service dog, Duke, were crossing 9th and York in Newport on March 24 when she says they were hit.

Duchess, who was in her medical scooter when it happened, called her friend right after it happened.

“Kim, this is Duchess, I’m sitting on the steps of the Hosea House with Duke. Just got ran over,” she says in the voicemail she left her friend.

Duchess says she was on her way to Kroger when the driver plowed through the intersection, clipping the back of her mobility scooter and Duke.

Police responded, but the driver has not been found.

“I don’t care if you were drunk, texting, or whatever, you almost cost me the thing that keeps me able to function in life,” Duchess explained.

She says while this is the first time she has had this type of incident at this intersection, she has had close calls as she says drivers don’t watch out for people like her.

“Watch when you turn,” she says speaking to drivers. “Don’t just assume that there isn’t going to be anybody in that intersection.”

Duchess says all she wants from the person who nearly cost her, her friend and companion and nurse is an apology.

Nearly a week later, Duchess and Duke say they are doing ok, aside from the physical and emotional scars.

“The leather strap I had on that day is just shredded,” Duchess said. “I’m bruised all through here.”

Duke, she says, is now hesitant around vehicles and other people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.