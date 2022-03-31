Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
Nagel Middle School
Nagel Middle School steps up supervision after some students “make poor choices’
An annual “Diversity Day” event at a Greater Cincinnati high school was abruptly postponed this...
Annual Diversity Day event postponed at Greater Cincinnati school
Kayla Moser
Police searching for missing Mt. Airy woman who may have been assaulted

Latest News

The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
Pandemic-era immigration restriction to end
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Isaiah Hines
Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say