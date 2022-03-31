Breezy and cooler Thursday afternoon!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The strong winds that created damage for parts of the tri-state have now pushed eastward along with the shower activity. However, temperatures will slowly decrease this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s along with breezy winds. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph this afternoon.

By Friday morning look for a little bit of light rain and snow mixed in before the sky clears during afternoon with chilly highs in the 40s.

Temperatures moderate this weekend to be near-normal for early April. Saturday brings the chance of a few light showers during evening and a few more showers are possible Sunday night. More rain arrives next week on Tuesday and Wednesday with 60s back in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

