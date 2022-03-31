Wedding dress for bride to be stuck inside Amelia home destroyed by tree

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A soon-to-be bride is anxiously waiting to get back inside her mom’s home to see if her wedding dress is still intact.

Jessica English picked out her wedding dress and keeps it inside her mom’s home in Amelia until her big day in October.

Late Wednesday though, fierce winds blew through the area knocking a tree over into the home where her dress sits.

The tree crashed through the roof, landing just a few feet away from her dress, English says.

“I’m hoping my dress is ok. Where it’s at in the trailer, it should be ok,” English thinks.

Her mother, Tammy Brannock, saw the tree leaning on the roof and rushed to get her family out fearing there was no time to grab anything else.

“It was cracking and creaking the entire time we were in that trailer,” English said. “It was scary.”

Wind gusts whipped between 40mph to 69mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The highest gust measured in the area was 69mph at Lunken Airport around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Brannock says the tree crashed through the roof and damaged the living room.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Brannock. “I cried. I cried this morning, but at least we’re all out safe.”

Brannock said she and her family cannot go back inside to get anything until the tree is removed.

With their trailer destroyed, Brannock and her family have moved in with her brother for the time being.

She says her landlord is checking to see if she can rent a different trailer in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.