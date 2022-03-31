Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Investigation underway after reports of cats shot and killed in Butler County

‘It makes me beyond angry’
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators are looking into reports of cats being abused and killed in a Butler County neighborhood.

According to Meg Melampy with Joseph’s Legacy rescue, two cats were shot and killed in a mobile home park, and two others were intentionally injured there.

One of the surviving cats, “Rosie,” is now in the rescue’s care and is being treated at the Monroe Family Pet Hospital.

Dr. Alyssa Reed said Rosie suffered a severe break on her left front leg that will require amputation.

The vet staff found metal inside the injury that Dr. Reed said likely came from a bullet.

“We could see that that left leg was just not working properly and had quite a bit of swelling going on,” Dr. Reed said. “She’s been nothing but sweet. I can’t imagine we’re the first people who have loved this little gal.”

Rosie’s leg will be amputated this weekend, and then she will be placed with a foster family.

The Butler County dog wardens confirmed they are investigating the cruelty that has reportedly occurred over the past few weeks.

“It’s dangerous. You don’t walk around, especially in the city, and just start shooting animals because there’s people around, if not for the animals,” Melampy said. “The bullet is out there, and it could hit anything.”

To Melampy, the violence is disturbing and disappointing, especially because many people living in that neighborhood have been doing what they can to help care for the stray cats.

“It makes me beyond angry because there’s no sense in it when somebody is already taking their own time and spaying and neutering and trying to cut back on the stray cats that idiots are throwing out,” Melampy said.

Melampy is hoping the case will be pursued and prosecuted as a felony.

“I absolutely think that if you’re gonna shoot a cat, you’re probably going to shoot a kid next who gets on your nerves. It has to be stopped,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the wardens at 513-887-7297.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to reports a 31-year-old suicidal man...
Suicidal man dead in Butler County SWAT situation, commander says
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Thursday's problem was not as bad as what officers dealt with in 2017, Sgt. Hils said.
Cincinnati police radio communications hampered by weather, maintenance issues
Suspect facing life in prison following deadly shooting at Oakley Target: Prosecutor says
Suspect facing life in prison following deadly shooting at Oakley Target: Prosecutor says
The goal is to install about two miles of paths to connect Rapid Run Park in West Price Hill to...
West Side is priority for next Cincinnati hike-bike paths
Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Suspect facing life in prison following deadly shooting at Oakley Target: Prosecutor says