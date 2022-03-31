Investigation underway after reports of cats shot and killed in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators are looking into reports of cats being abused and killed in a Butler County neighborhood.

According to Meg Melampy with Joseph’s Legacy rescue, two cats were shot and killed in a mobile home park, and two others were intentionally injured there.

One of the surviving cats, “Rosie,” is now in the rescue’s care and is being treated at the Monroe Family Pet Hospital.

Dr. Alyssa Reed said Rosie suffered a severe break on her left front leg that will require amputation.

The vet staff found metal inside the injury that Dr. Reed said likely came from a bullet.

“We could see that that left leg was just not working properly and had quite a bit of swelling going on,” Dr. Reed said. “She’s been nothing but sweet. I can’t imagine we’re the first people who have loved this little gal.”

Rosie’s leg will be amputated this weekend, and then she will be placed with a foster family.

The Butler County dog wardens confirmed they are investigating the cruelty that has reportedly occurred over the past few weeks.

“It’s dangerous. You don’t walk around, especially in the city, and just start shooting animals because there’s people around, if not for the animals,” Melampy said. “The bullet is out there, and it could hit anything.”

To Melampy, the violence is disturbing and disappointing, especially because many people living in that neighborhood have been doing what they can to help care for the stray cats.

“It makes me beyond angry because there’s no sense in it when somebody is already taking their own time and spaying and neutering and trying to cut back on the stray cats that idiots are throwing out,” Melampy said.

Melampy is hoping the case will be pursued and prosecuted as a felony.

“I absolutely think that if you’re gonna shoot a cat, you’re probably going to shoot a kid next who gets on your nerves. It has to be stopped,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the wardens at 513-887-7297.

