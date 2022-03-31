Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man accused of beating, abusing dog on video in Clermont County

Man accused of beating, abusing dog on video in Clermont County
By Jared Goffinet and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing charges after allegedly being seen on video beating and abusing a dog.

Brenden McSwain is charged with cruelty to a companion animal, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge stems from a video that investigators claim shows McSwain beating a dog in February at a New Richmond home, records read.

The video, which has not been released, also shows McSwain choking the dog and shocking it with a shock collar, the court records claim.

Investigators say a vet diagnosed the dog with an eye injury and a bruised neck, which is consistent with choking.

McSwain is scheduled to be back in court in April for his next hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
Nagel Middle School
Nagel Middle School steps up supervision after some students “make poor choices’
An annual “Diversity Day” event at a Greater Cincinnati high school was abruptly postponed this...
Annual Diversity Day event postponed at Greater Cincinnati school
Kayla Moser
Police searching for missing Mt. Airy woman who may have been assaulted

Latest News

Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Isaiah Hines
Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say
Matthew Benick and members of the Little Miami junior varsity softball team.
Little Miami fundraiser honors autistic student manager: ‘He lights us up’
Kara Hyde
Search for missing Hamilton woman drags into fourth month
A federal judge in Cincinnati granted a temporary order this week blocking Air Force action...
Big legal win for Wright-Patterson Air Force members fighting vaccine mandate