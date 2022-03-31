Man accused of beating, abusing dog on video in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing charges after allegedly being seen on video beating and abusing a dog.

Brenden McSwain is charged with cruelty to a companion animal, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge stems from a video that investigators claim shows McSwain beating a dog in February at a New Richmond home, records read.

The video, which has not been released, also shows McSwain choking the dog and shocking it with a shock collar, the court records claim.

Investigators say a vet diagnosed the dog with an eye injury and a bruised neck, which is consistent with choking.

McSwain is scheduled to be back in court in April for his next hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.