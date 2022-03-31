Man dead in Brown County shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Mt. Orab Wednesday night, according to Brown County dispatch.

Dispatch says the man was shot multiple times in the stomach.

A sheriff’s deputy at the scene confirms the man is dead.

It happened around 7 p.m. on OH-286 near Dietrick Road.

UC Air Care was called but was unable to fly out due to high winds.

It’s unclear if the man was transported from the scene.

A male suspect is in custody, according to dispatch.

