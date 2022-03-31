Nephew charged with murdering uncle in Brown County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is accused of killing one of his relatives and shooting at another, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherman Smith IV, 64, is under arrest on charges of aggravated murder in the shooting death of his uncle, Jay Smith, 76, and attempted murder of another uncle, Ervin Smith. 73.

Smith is held without bond at the Brown County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, jail officials say.

Deputies arrested him shortly after they responded to a 911 call from a residence on Ohio 286 near Dietrick Road in Mt. Orab at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The call was an open line with screaming in the background, according to the sheriff’s office.

No specific information was provided and no one spoke.

The first deputy on the scene found Jay Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen area.

UC Air Care was called but was unable to fly out due to high winds.

The victim died on the way to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Working with witnesses, deputies determined the victim’s nephew, Sherman Smith, shot his uncle and immediately arrested him.

Sherman Smith was interviewed and confessed to shooting his uncle and firing the shot that missed his uncle, Ervin Smith. 73, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Additional charges may be coming, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sherman Smith, formerly of Mt. Airy, was arrested in October 2014 on charges of assault and aggravated menacing.

He was accused of elbowing his wife’s brother in the jaw after they argued about her.

Smith’s brother-in-law told Cincinnati police Smith “did threaten to go and get a gun, come back and shoot and kill” him,” according to his criminal complaint. The suspect is known to carry guns.”

Both charges were dismissed in early January 2015, and a temporary protection order against Smith for his brother-in-law was canceled, court records show.

