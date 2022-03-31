New Camp Washington art gallery highlighting Black, Indigenous, people of color artists

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Third Space Gallery, a new gallery in Camp Washington that supports and highlights Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) artists, opened Thursday presenting with its first exhibition, On Belonging.

The gallery and exhibition were created by Lorena Molina, who is the recipient of a 2022 Black and Brown Artist Grant from ArtsWave on the theme of “truth and reconciliation.”

Molina is one of 22 BIPOC artists creating projects throughout the first half of the year and will aid in culminating a showcase to be held this summer.

The community is invited to come to the free opening reception on March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2868 Colerain Ave.

Third Space Gallery’s first show brings together local artists on the idea of belonging, exploring identity, culture, place, and systems that shape the community. The exhibition will run until April 30, 2022.

On Belonging is a celebration and acknowledgment of the many ways BIPOC artists are exploring ideas and questions of belonging. This show includes perspectives from 12 local artists: Michael Coppage, Xia Zhang, Emily Hanako Momohara, Julia O. Bianco, Jesse Ly, Migiwa Orimo, Asa Featherstone, Batres Gilvin, Stephanie Cuyubamba Kong, Anissa Lewis, and Kara Yeomans.

Each of the artists’ works expresses a diverse view of what it means to belong. From what it means to fit within an identity, culture, or place, to the effects of exclusion and marginalization.

“The whole concept is on belonging, something that we all need, something that we all need to feel And sometimes that’s a story that ‘I don’t feel like I’m a part of things,’ and other times it’s ‘this is what family and belonging means to me,’” said Kathy DeBrosse, VP of Marketing and Engagement for ArtsWave. “So, uplifting is so needed everywhere. We are so hopeful this is the kind of thing that makes our community more welcoming to everyone.”

Each year, ArtsWave supports the work of over 150 arts organizations, school outreach programs, festivals, community centers, neighborhoods, and various collaborations through impact-based grants.

In 2022, ArtsWave awarded 22 Black and Brown Artist Grants to projects like this one exploring the themes of “truth and reconciliation.” Funding comes from ArtsWave in partnership with the City of Cincinnati, Duke Energy, Macy’s, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Fifth Third Bank and Hard Rock Casino.

You can support efforts like these by making a gift to ArtsWave online.

Third Space Gallery is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

