Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild

A special birthday party was held for a Pittsburgh woman celebrating her 111th birthday. (Source: WTAE)
By Kelly Sasso
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) - A special birthday party was held in Pittsburgh for a woman who has surpassed the average life expectancy for an American woman by 33 years.

On Tuesday, Janet Wharton celebrated her 111th birthday, and her family helped with the celebration.

“This is awesome. I am honored to be here and speak on her behalf, and it’s just amazing she’s 111-years-old, the oldest in our family,” said Wharton’s granddaughter Cynthia Wilson.

Wharton is simply known as “Nanny” among her family members. She was born on March 29, 1911, in South Carolina and raised in Pittsburgh.

Wharton has also lived in New York, where she married Jimmy Vaughn and became a beautician. She also said she went to school for nursing and cared for others in that capacity a few days a week.

But her most significant legacy is her family, as not many people get to see this many future generations.

Wharton has one child, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

And her family said she’s about to have a great-great-grandchild – a baby boy who is expected to arrive in June.

Wharton has short-term memory recall issues, but she could go on and on about the older memories from her life, like her favorite vacation.

“That’s the most beautiful place you’ll ever go. If you ever get the chance to go to Hawaii,” Wharton said.

Her family said they feel blessed to celebrate another year with their “Nanny.”

“It’s surreal and overwhelming. I can’t believe it because she doesn’t look 111,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to reports a 31-year-old suicidal man...
Suicidal man dead in Butler County SWAT situation, commander says
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Thursday's problem was not as bad as what officers dealt with in 2017, Sgt. Hils said.
Cincinnati police radio communications hampered by weather, maintenance issues
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low....
Jobless rate hits pandemic low; What's next?
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
Vanna White announces death of her father