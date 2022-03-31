Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel

Police said a runaway girl died in Mississippi. (Source: WALA)
By Brendan Kirby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl has died in a Mississippi-area hospital after being reported as a runaway from Alabama earlier this month.

WALA reports the Mobile Police Department first reported Keyanna Sylvester as a runaway on March 21. She was then found unresponsive in a motel room in D’Iberville, Mississippi, on March 24, according to D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King.

Sylvester was taken to the hospital but later died, according to police.

The 13-year-old spent time in Ocean Springs and Moss Point, Mississippi, according to reports.

King said it was too early in the investigation to decide whether foul play was involved in the girl’s death.

“We’re making sure we’re careful about not saying whether it’s criminal or not criminal,” he said.

King also said police are waiting for a report by the medical examiner.

“This hurts me real bad because Keyanna was my baby,” said neighbor Alexie Thames. “You all need to help find whoever did this to my baby. "

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
Nagel Middle School
Nagel Middle School steps up supervision after some students “make poor choices’
An annual “Diversity Day” event at a Greater Cincinnati high school was abruptly postponed this...
Annual Diversity Day event postponed at Greater Cincinnati school
Kayla Moser
Police searching for missing Mt. Airy woman who may have been assaulted

Latest News

The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
Pandemic-era immigration restriction to end
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Isaiah Hines
Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say