Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Recently retired Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is joining the University of Cincinnati as director of public safety and police chief, UC President Neville Pinto announced Wednesday.

“His love for this community and his experience leading a top-notch police force made him an obvious choice to lead at UC,” President Pinto wrote in a news release on the university’s website.

“I’m confident he will be an outstanding safety advocate for our campus.”

Isaac will begin his new role on Friday, taking over for James Whalen, who is retiring after serving as UC’s public safety director since 2015.

UC conducted a national search for Whalen’s replacement with Isaac emerging as the top candidate, the university said in the statement.

Isaac retired from the Cincinnati Police Department last month after serving as the police chief for seven years.

His overall service with the police department spanned 33 years.

“Chief Isaac is recognized as a leader in community engagement,” Pinto said. “He has spent his career creating partnerships and solving crime by relying on intelligence-led policing strategies.”

Isaac said in the statement he is eager to continue the next chapter of his professional journey by serving the students, faculty, staff and the entire UC community.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” he said. “I recognize the jewel that the University of Cincinnati is for the greater Cincinnati region, and I am thrilled to join the UC team.

“I look forward to building upon the accomplishments in Public Safety and deepening the relationships with all of our partners.”

Isaac joined the Cincinnati police force as a recruit in 1988 and then rose through the ranks to be named chief in 2015, overseeing more than 1,000 officers.

He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in human resource development from Xavier University.

Isaac also is a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

