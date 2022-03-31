Suicidal man dead in Butler County SWAT situation, commander says

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to reports a 31-year-old suicidal man was shooting a gun in Liberty Township Thursday morning, but it appears he took his own life when they arrived, the SWAT commander said.

The man went to an abandoned barn off Cincinnati Dayton road north of Millikin Road in Liberty Township at about 10 a.m. and fired a gun, prompting his friends to call 911, said Captain Morgan Dallman.

“Witnesses and law enforcement heard shots when they arrived,” he said.

There was no exchange of gunfire.

With the assistance of their robot and a K-9, the SWAT team found the man dead.

A preliminary investigation determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dallman said.

The incident remains under investigation. The Butler County Coroner’s Office has been notified and will assist.

The man’s name was not immediately available. He lives in Liberty Township, Dallman said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

