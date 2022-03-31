Hundreds without power, trees down from high winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All wind advisories are over, but a little less than 450 people across the Tri-State remain without power and other wind-related damage from downed trees and utility lines.

A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Clermont County dispatchers. No injuries were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 444 Duke Energy customers are without power.

At the height of the high winds, power was out to more than 18,000.

Here are a few more pictures. Home owners getting a better look at the damage.

Wow. So glad everyone is okay. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bsfhYDBPjD — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) March 31, 2022

Wind gusts whipped between 40 mph to 69 mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The highest gust clocked in our region was 69 mph at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Here is a look at some recorded wind gusts and storm damage over the last 24 hours. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jLKZvBwUJC — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 31, 2022

A “huge” old healthy tree fell in Madisonville at Bramble and Erie avenues after midnight, police said.

No one was hurt, but the tree is too heavy for officers to move. They requested a city crew respond to remove it.

Trees also were reported down in Columbia Tusculum, but police said they were able to move those out of the road.

Look at this huge tree down blocking the road at Sherwood & Bramble Avenue..We’re live out here on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2H8bqNjQQB — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) March 31, 2022

A tree down on Rob Vern Drive in North College Hill knocked out power to about 45 residents@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DmLMpQ2bdO — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) March 31, 2022

Multiple trees fell in southeastern Indiana’s Ripley County, causing power outages there as well, according to NWS Meteorologist Chris Hogue.

CVG recorded a trace of rain Wednesday and so far today is reporting three-hundredths of an inch.

Morning lows are in the upper 50s.

Shower chances will linger most of the morning.

It will be breezy all day, with gusts up to 33 mph.

Later, it will be cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 40s by 5 p.m.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.