Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hundreds without power, trees down from high winds

Thursday First Alert Forecast
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Frank Marzullo
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All wind advisories are over, but a little less than 450 people across the Tri-State remain without power and other wind-related damage from downed trees and utility lines.

A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Clermont County dispatchers. No injuries were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 444 Duke Energy customers are without power.

At the height of the high winds, power was out to more than 18,000.

Wind gusts whipped between 40 mph to 69 mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The highest gust clocked in our region was 69 mph at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A “huge” old healthy tree fell in Madisonville at Bramble and Erie avenues after midnight, police said.

No one was hurt, but the tree is too heavy for officers to move. They requested a city crew respond to remove it.

Trees also were reported down in Columbia Tusculum, but police said they were able to move those out of the road.

Multiple trees fell in southeastern Indiana’s Ripley County, causing power outages there as well, according to NWS Meteorologist Chris Hogue.

CVG recorded a trace of rain Wednesday and so far today is reporting three-hundredths of an inch.

Morning lows are in the upper 50s.

Shower chances will linger most of the morning.

It will be breezy all day, with gusts up to 33 mph.

Later, it will be cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 40s by 5 p.m.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
Nagel Middle School
Nagel Middle School steps up supervision after some students “make poor choices’
An annual “Diversity Day” event at a Greater Cincinnati high school was abruptly postponed this...
Annual Diversity Day event postponed at Greater Cincinnati school
Kayla Moser
Police searching for missing Mt. Airy woman who may have been assaulted

Latest News

Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Isaiah Hines
Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say
Matthew Benick and members of the Little Miami junior varsity softball team.
Little Miami fundraiser honors autistic student manager: ‘He lights us up’
Kara Hyde
Search for missing Hamilton woman drags into fourth month
A federal judge in Cincinnati granted a temporary order this week blocking Air Force action...
Big legal win for Wright-Patterson Air Force members fighting vaccine mandate