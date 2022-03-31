Train delayed Lockland crews responding to fire that displaced 5, chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A train delayed the Lockland Fire Department’s response to an early Thursday fire by several minutes Thursday, said Fire Chief Douglas Wehmeyer.

Five people were displaced when flames from the backyard fire pit spread to the two-family home on Central Avenue at about 1 a.m.

Jadelynn Roberts and her sister Jasmine are part of the family who lives in the house that caught fire.

Roberts said within a few minutes, their home was wrapped in flames.

“Within two minutes of getting everybody outside, the flames were above the house,” Roberts explained.

Once everyone was out of the home, the family awaited firefighters. However, the fire department was blocked from reaching the home.

“Crews were hampered in their response by a train blocking all railroad crossings in Lockland and Arlington Heights - about a mile long,” the chief said. “What would have been a 59-second response took eight minutes and eight seconds, which resulted in additional damage to the structure and more fire involvement prior to arrival.”

This train issue has been a problem for years and it’s beyond frustrating for first responders. It puts them and the entire community at risk.

“It’s a matter of life and safety,” the chief said.

Children have crawled under stopped train cars trying to get to school on time, Lockland Mayor Mark Mason told FOX19 back in 2018.

Lockland village officials have been doing anything they can to try to get it resolved, but it has to be addressed at the federal level since it involves the railroad system, the chief said.

“There are times when these trains are stopped for literally hours at a time,” he said.

The family was not hurt in the fire, but their cat did die. Damage was set at $50,000.

