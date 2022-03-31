Travis Steele lands new gig after departing Xavier

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travis Steele was named the new head men’s basketball coach at Miami University on Thursday.

The announcement came just 15 days after Steele and Xavier University agreed to mutually part ways.

Steele posted a 70-50 record in four seasons as Xavier’s head men’s basketball coach. He failed to lead XU to the NCAA tournament during his stint.

“I am honored and thrilled to be named the next head men’s basketball coach at Miami,” Steele said. “I want to thank Director of Athletics David Sayler and President Greg Crawford for this tremendous opportunity. Miami University’s blend of elite academics, beautiful campus, and deep commitment to the success of its student-athletes creates a unique advantage. I am excited to get to work!”

Miami, the winningest program in MAC history, has won 21 league titles and made 26 postseason appearances. The RedHawks’ last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2007.

Introducing the 28th head coach in Miami Basketball history, Travis Steele!



A public press conference will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Randy Gunlock Family Athletic Performance Center in the Gloor Auditorium.



📕: https://t.co/fMFo06cQPN#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/Bh7idBrwmI — Miami Men’s Basketball (@MiamiOH_BBall) March 31, 2022

“Travis Steele brings with him an exceptional recruiting pedigree and results,” Miami Director of Athletics David Sayler said. “He also brings unmatched energy, a CEO-like-vision for where Miami Basketball can and should go, and a relentless work ethic to match that vision. He is the right person to raise our program to the next level and put us back in the upper echelon of the Mid-American Conference and beyond.”

Steele will be introduced on Friday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at the Randy Gunlock Family Athletic Performance Center in the Gloor Auditorium. The press conference is open to the public.

Steele named new head coach at Miami (Miami University)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.