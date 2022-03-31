Contests
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left outside school unsupervised. (Credit: KCCI/CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A family in Iowa is speaking out after their two special needs children were left outside of a school unsupervised on Tuesday.

“The only thing I could think about was the what-if’s, and this needs to be addressed and not happen again,” mother Gina Hernandez said.

She said her children, Victor, 10, and Angel, 7, were left outside of their elementary school after their after school program for about 15 minutes.

Victor has autism, and Angel has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Angel said his teachers told him and his brother that their dad was out front, and they were sent out the door without an adult seeing them off.

“Me and Victor were told to go outside and when we went outside, there was nobody,” Angel said.

The brothers wandered the parking lot looking for their dad’s truck, and when they realized he was not there, they tried to get back into the school.

“We knocked on the doors and no one answered,” Angel said.

Hernandez said her husband found the boys by the dumpsters.

She said the gap in time between her boys being alone and their dad showing up is terrifying because of what Victor has done in the past.

“He wanders. There’s an interstate right there,” Hernandez said, “When he’s mad, he’ll go up and try to make it onto the interstate, and teachers have to stop him.”

Des Moines Public Schools said in a statement that parents text the Metro Kids Program when they arrive to pick up their child. In this case, the employee walked the wrong kids to the door and failed to stay with Victor and Angel until they were in the care of their parent.

The employee has been put on leave as the school district investigates.

In the meantime, Gina says she does not know what they will do about after school care.

“We don’t know that we can continue to entrust them in the care they’re getting at the school,” she said.

According to the school district, the children were left outside for about five minutes before staffers realized there had been a mistake and employees notified the parents immediately.

The district said it takes the safety of the children in the Metro Kids Program very seriously.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

