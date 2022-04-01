Cincinnati police radio communications hampered by weather, maintenance issues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mother nature and maintenance issues disrupted radio traffic for the Cincinnati Police Department Thursday, but the issue still was not as bad as what officers dealt with in 2017, FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils explained.

“What happened last night was they did some system rollovers because they had to do maintenance from the damage to the storm,” Sgt. Hils said. “There was a transformer that blew up.”

Sgt. Hils says there were no system outages, just some delays in transferring calls from the city to the county call center as a backup.

Officers were still able to communicate with each other and dispatchers.

“So, it wasn’t like it was in 2017 where officers were completely stranded with nobody could hear what they had to say,” according to Sgt. Hils.

In 2017, the problem was the radios themselves.

It became so bad that Sgt. Hils launched a social media campaign where he convinced police officer family members to lobby the manufacturer to fix the issue for their loved one’s safety.

Thursday’s disruption was much less severe.

“When a lot of things went wrong most of the backup systems worked well and this was never to the serious point, again, as it was in ‘17,″ Sgt. Hils said.

From what he went through in 2017, police radio communication is a sensitive issue to Sgt. Hils.

“They’re our lifelines,” Sgt. Hils stated. “They’re absolutely our lifelines and whenever the system has any hiccups, for lack of a better term, it should be looked into.”

Sgt. Hills says not everything is completely investigated or verified yet, but the city and Emergency Communications Center are in the process of doing that.

