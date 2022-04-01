A Father’s Footsteps: Son returns to NKY to carry on dad’s legacy

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - After traveling across the country performing and making music, a Cincinnati man is back in Northern Kentucky to carry on the legacy his father started more than 30 years ago.

James Napier’s father was a cobbler and had a shoe repair store in Covington. Now, he’s carrying on the family business with Friday’s grand opening of Factory Finish Shoe Repair.

“My father started teaching me shoe repair when I was 14. So, I started learning shoe repair and all that stuff, and that’s how I got involved in that,” explained Napier.

Napier’s new store sits on 7th Street in Covington, which is just a block away from where his dad spent years working in his shoe repair shop.

Napier says his dad also inspired his musical journey when he managed a gospel group called the Christianaires.

Launching his musical journey across the nation, Napier took the stage with legends like MC Hammer and Brian McKnight. He released his first of 11 albums back in 1988.

While it may seem like two different worlds, being a musician and repairing shoes, Napier says there’s one commonality that draws him to both.

“I like talking to people,” Napier said. “I like meeting people, and my father was a sweetheart. I just took to that, how he was just kind to everybody and dealing with the public and me being a singer, I always wanted to be nice to everyone so I took what I got from my dad with the shoes and the smile, put it all together and I accepted that these were my two gifts from God: shoes and singing.”

While repairing worn-down soles and bringing them back to life, he says it sparked something within his own soul.

“I’ve wrote a lot of songs just working on shoes, seriously,” Napier said. “I sit there in the nighttime. I would work, I would be thinking of stuff, write stuff down, so it’s been a great journey for me.”

His journey continues as he carries on a trade and legacy that has become forgotten but is still in demand.

“I’ve learned for my father. He said when times are bad, people repair more than going out buying new, and right now with so much going on, people are getting stuff repaired so it’s good to buy good stuff and get it repaired.”

Napier said the reaction to Friday’s grand opening was amazing with a lot of community support.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.