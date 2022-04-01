Contests
Freedom Center scholarship submissions due Friday

By Drew Amman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High school seniors are getting a chance to compete to win $1,000 thanks to a program through the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. 

Friday is the deadline to submit entries for the Freedom Center Scholarship supported by PNC Bank answering this question: What kind of ancestor will you be?

To be eligible, students must submit a two-minute video explaining how they hope their story will impact future generations. 

Submissions also need to show a copy of a current school transcript with proof of projected graduation in 2022, plus a letter of recommendation from an educator, coach, or youth leader. 

Top finishers will be announced Juneteenth, June 19:

  • 1st place receives $1,000
  • 2nd place receives $750
  • 3rd place receives $250

Any video submitted that is longer than two minutes will be disqualified. 

Participants are being asked to make their video about their intentions for their future. 

Submissions can be emailed to aharris@nurfc.org.

