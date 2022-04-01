Contests
Man charged in Westwood slaying, police say

Dwight Reed
Dwight Reed(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Friday announced a suspect in the slaying of a man in Westwood last week.

Dwight Reed, 36, faces one count of murder in the death of Ronald Steele, 67.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 8 a.m. on March 23 for a report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Ronald Steele, 67, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Reed was already at the Hamilton County Justice Center, arrested March 31 on unrelated charges of escaping detention and failing to register as a sex offender.

Cincinnati police are investigating the death of Robert Steele, 67, as a homicide.
Cincinnati police are investigating the death of Robert Steele, 67, as a homicide.(Cincinnati Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

