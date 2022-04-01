Prosecutor: Conviction in child sex case sends Cincinnati man to prison for life

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A jury on Thursday found a Kenton County man guilty on charges of having sex with a 5-year-old child.

Durrell Davis tried to excuse his behavior during the trial, saying he himself was the victim of a “hyper-sexual child,” according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders, who called Davis a “monster.”

The jury deliberated for less than an hour. Davis was convicted on counts of sodomy and sexual abuse. He received a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“What they heard was shocking and it’s not easily forgotten,” Sanders said of the jury, “but I hope they’ll sleep well knowing children will be safer with this man behind bars for life!”

The second-grader first reported being touched on “bathing suit parts” to a teacher after watching a “Kids On the Block” presentation about children’s body safety at school.

Davis lived in Cincinnati at the time of the abuse, which drew Cincinnati police into the investigation. It was later discovered the abuse happened at the City Heights Housing Project in Covington.

Davis said in a recorded interview the child became “hyper-sexual” around 3 years old.

Prosecutors say Davis claimed the child “continually touched Davis’ genitals and attempted to engage him in various forms of sexual acts. Davis also claimed the child subjected him to sex acts while he slept.”

The child’s alleged behavior, according to Davis, continued for two years.

Sanders said everyone did their job including the victim’s teacher, social workers, detectives, prosecutors, the judge, and the jury.

“I can’t say enough great things about the victim’s teacher and the detectives,” Sanders said. “This was a team effort to win justice, and justice means the child now knows the monster will be locked in a cage for life!”

He continued: “We often hear the horror stories when the system fails a child. But in this case the system worked exactly as designed.”

Davis was indicted in Kenton County and Hamilton County. The Ohio case is still pending, according to prosecutors.

