Sasquatch searchers: Bigfoot festival coming to Ohio
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Hocking Hills is hosting a Bigfoot festival this summer in downtown Logan, Ohio.
The festival will take place Aug. 5 and 6 at the place known for being called the “Bigfoot Capital of the State.”
On the festival website, it says the festival will include vendors, national speakers, an art exhibit, and even a “squatch walk.”
Those who are interested in being a vendor or a speaker, email the festival for more information at: hockinghillsbigfootfestival@gmail.com.
More information on the festival can be found on their website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.