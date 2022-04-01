Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sasquatch searchers: Bigfoot festival coming to Ohio

Bigfoot in Hocking Hills?
Bigfoot in Hocking Hills?
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Hocking Hills is hosting a Bigfoot festival this summer in downtown Logan, Ohio.

The festival will take place Aug. 5 and 6 at the place known for being called the “Bigfoot Capital of the State.”

On the festival website, it says the festival will include vendors, national speakers, an art exhibit, and even a “squatch walk.”

Those who are interested in being a vendor or a speaker, email the festival for more information at: hockinghillsbigfootfestival@gmail.com.

More information on the festival can be found on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to reports a 31-year-old suicidal man...
Suicidal man dead in Butler County SWAT situation, commander says
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just...
Hundreds without power, trees down from high winds

Latest News

The Beast at Kings Island.
Kings Island coaster will break its own record in 2022
So many varieties of colorful butterflies are fluttering around.
Hundreds of butterflies flying in Cincinnati Zoo
Annie Rose
Tri-State pup wins contest to become new Cadbury Easter Bunny
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons comes to Cincinnati with Macklemore, Kings Elliot