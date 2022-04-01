Sasquatch searchers: Bigfoot festival coming to Ohio

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Hocking Hills is hosting a Bigfoot festival this summer in downtown Logan, Ohio.

The festival will take place Aug. 5 and 6 at the place known for being called the “Bigfoot Capital of the State.”

On the festival website, it says the festival will include vendors, national speakers, an art exhibit, and even a “squatch walk.”

Those who are interested in being a vendor or a speaker, email the festival for more information at: hockinghillsbigfootfestival@gmail.com.

More information on the festival can be found on their website.

