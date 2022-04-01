Toxic plants beginning to grow in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Poison hemlock and wild parsnip are beginning to show up in the Tri-State, both invasive, non-native toxic plants.

Joe Boggs, Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University Extension Office in Hamilton County, says, “poison hemlock and wild parsnip have some similar characteristics. They both belong to the same plant family, so they have these umbrella-like flowers. The big difference, though, is that poison hemlock has white flowers and wild parsnip has yellow flowers.”

Poison hemlock, one of the most toxic plants in the world, famously known to be the cause of death for the Greek philosopher Socrates, can be deadly if you digest it. It can also cause severe reactions if it touches your eyes, open wounds, or if it gets hit by a weed eater or mower.

Poison hemlock could be inhaled and result in a severe reaction.

Wild parsnip can create reactions when touched, and if your skin is exposed to sunlight, you could get severe blisters that may require immediate medical attention.

These poisonous plants grow on two-year cycles, with the first year low to the ground in the spring and in the second year, they grow fast and have large, tall flowers in late spring.

Boggs says that though these plants cannot be eradicated, you can practice safe removal.

“If they’re in a location that does present a risk, just like poison ivy close to your house, I actually recommend that herbicides might be your best first approach and the reason being is because we don’t want you to even risk handling wild parsnip,” Boggs said.

Once the plants are dead, Boggs suggests that you plant thick grass to cover the bare spot these plants leave - as the grass will limit any future growth of poisonous hemlock or wild parsnip.

For more information about poison hemlock and wild parsnip, you can go to Bogg’s blog on Buckeye Yard and Garden Online.

