Want City Council to hear your voice? Here’s what you need to do

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council members are resolving to host public hearings on the city budget prior to the start of the budget process.

Historically, the hearings have been held after an initial draft of the budget has been constructed, then public hearings are held so residents can make their voices heard. Officials think it provides valuable insight into community priorities, but officials said they hope to begin procedures with public input.

Councilman Greg Landsman said many of the services we rely on daily are funded through the city budget, and in many ways, it has the biggest implications on our lives.

“It’s public safety, police fire and sanitation and what happens with our garbage, what our city looks like in terms of litter and blight,” Landsman said. “Issues of housing, what happens with young people in our rec centers, our parks.”

Landsman said it is so important for people to participate in the hearing process, and oftentimes, people connect with other residents over shared values which aid in impact. He also said the current administration is service-minded and wants more public engagement.

“The more we hear from folks, this is the mentality of this group is the better we can serve folks, right,” Landsman said. “So, the more information we’re getting, that, you know, the better we can do in terms of getting people what they need.”

On April 4, the council is holding a budget hearing at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers inside City Hall. Residents can participate in person or via Zoom.

[Register here to speak]

The Budget Committee meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and people can also speak at that time. Additionally, residents can engage by sending emails to the council.

Landsman said participation is key in getting a budget that reflects the priorities of the people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.