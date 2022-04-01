West Side is priority for next Cincinnati hike-bike paths

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - West Side hikers and bikers are the next priority for Cincinnati’s pathway planners, our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

City leaders on Friday said they are aiming to install about two miles of paths to connect Rapid Run Park in West Price Hill to nearby Dunham Recreation Center and Lick Run Greenway in South Fairmount.

But don’t get out your bikes yet; the paths are years away.

With plans to eventually connect the paths to bike-hike lanes on a new Western Hills bridge, “we are so close to linking the West Side to the urban core,” said Jeff Cramerding, a City Council member who lives on the West Side.

According to the Enquirer, Cramerding said he will introduce a motion Monday to Council’s Budget and Finance Committee to spend $400,000 in city funds for the pathways project.

That would cover design work that would last through 2022 and into 2023. Installing the entire two miles of pathways would cost “upward of $5 million,” according to John Brazina, director of the city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering.

The city will look to state and federal funds to support the project, per the Enquirer.

In the meantime, city leaders will continue talking with West Side community leaders about design options for the pathways. They have already been “loud and clear” in asking for safe foot and bike travel, said Mayor Aftab Pureval.

“Connecting these assets have been a clear community priority for years,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.