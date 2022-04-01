NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is accused of impersonating a patient’s daughter at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

According to the criminal citation, 23-year-old Maliesa Jones signed into the hospital on March 26 under the name of Elisha Marcus and made “end-of-life decisions for her uncle, David Marcus.”

Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.

The complaint states Marcus, 58, was suffering from a failing liver and Jones advised staff to remove care.

According to his actual daughter, Elisha, Marcus asked to be taken off a ventilator when it came to that, but she never got the chance because Jones made that decision.

“Jones explained that she signed in and advised to stop care for her uncle so he could be at peace,” the complaint says.

She told police she loved her uncle and was trying to make the best decision for him. She also said her uncle did try for two days to contact Elisha to advise her of the situation but couldn’t be reached.

According to police reports and family members, his daughter Elisha was the only one listed to make medical decisions on his behalf.

Marcus’s real daughter was shocked to learn that something like this could allegedly get by hospital staff.

“To find out that someone I didn’t even know... I never met before. They are saying that Maliesa Jones is in there saying they were you. Who the hell is Maliesa Jones,” she said.

Elisha said that while she is a victim here, her now passed father is the biggest victim here because she feels the hospital violated HIPAA.

Jones told police she knew what she did was wrong and she was sorry.

She has been charged with identity theft and forgery. The police report also notes that $2,900 was missing from Marcus’ wallet when he died.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare released a statement following the allegations:

“While we can’t comment as to whether or not this incident occurred, St. Elizabeth has and always will comply with local law enforcement for any investigation to protect the welfare, privacy and safety of our patients.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.