Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say

Isaiah Hines
Isaiah Hines(Colerain police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy who went missing Friday has been found and is safe, according to Colerain Township police.

Officers say Isaiah Hines went missing Friday around 7:30 p.m. from the area of Highwood Lane in Groesbeck.

It was believed that Hines was wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a gray jacket.

