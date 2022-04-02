Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy who went missing Friday has been found and is safe, according to Colerain Township police.
Officers say Isaiah Hines went missing Friday around 7:30 p.m. from the area of Highwood Lane in Groesbeck.
It was believed that Hines was wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a gray jacket.
