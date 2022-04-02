Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy who went missing Friday has been found and is safe, according to Colerain Township police.

Officers say Isaiah Hines went missing Friday around 7:30 p.m. from the area of Highwood Lane in Groesbeck.

It was believed that Hines was wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a gray jacket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.