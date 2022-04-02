Death investigation underway in Covington

COVINGTON, KY. (WXIX) - Covington police are at the scene of a death investigation.

Officers say they were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of 7th street for a person lying in the yard.

Witnesses say they saw a man drag a woman from the apartment building and then leave the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim bleeding from the head, police said.

Officers say she later died from her injuries.

Police add that they have a suspect but have not identified the individual.

The suspect was taken to the Covington Police Headquarters.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death, but they believe it to be suspicious.

Police say there is no threat to the immediate public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Covington police at 859-356-3191.

