Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Covington

Covington police are at the scene of an active death investigation.
Covington police are at the scene of an active death investigation.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, KY. (WXIX) - Covington police are at the scene of a death investigation.

Officers say they were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of 7th street for a person lying in the yard.

Witnesses say they saw a man drag a woman from the apartment building and then leave the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim bleeding from the head, police said.

Officers say she later died from her injuries.

Police add that they have a suspect but have not identified the individual.

The suspect was taken to the Covington Police Headquarters.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death, but they believe it to be suspicious.

Police say there is no threat to the immediate public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Covington police at 859-356-3191.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Scalf, 42.
Man arrested in connection with death investigation, Covington police say
A federal judge in Cincinnati granted a temporary order this week blocking Air Force action...
Big legal win for Wright-Patterson Air Force members fighting vaccine mandate
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
Isaiah Hines
Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say

Latest News

Cirque Italia
Pirate-themed water circus comes to Tri-State
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Lee Scalf, 42.
Man arrested in connection with death investigation, Covington police say
Colleen Thompson, a Fort Thomas resident, was in the process of adopting Maure from Ukraine...
‘Scarier to be an ocean away.’ Why a Northern Kentucky mother is in Ukraine right now
Kara Hyde
Search for missing Hamilton woman drags into fourth month