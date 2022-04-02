Contests
Getting warmer this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s for most of us. However, with sunshine early we will see warmer weather today. Clouds will begin to increase this afternoon. We will see a high of 55 which is cooler than the normal high of 60. Rain will be possible this evening as early as 5pm. The best chance for rain will be after 9pm until midnight.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Next week will be warmer and wet. Highs will be near or above 60 until Friday. There will also be a chance for thunderstorms midweek, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with lingering showers. High 49.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

