Little Miami fundraiser honors autistic student manager: ‘He lights us up’

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami High School held a fundraiser Friday to raise money for and spread awareness about autism. The effort honored their student manager, 15-year-old Matthew Benick

Teammates, staff and students gathered in matching t-shirts to raise money for Autism Speaks.

Matthew, who has autism, says the the team and the love they’ve brought to him have been lifechanging.

“It means the world and back to me,” he said. “I mean, it’s just like really special, just seeing like my entire high school, you know, just here for me. It’s truly amazing.”

Matthew, also known as “Matty B,” is the student manager for the junior varsity softball team at the high school.

“We’ve got a fundraiser going on for the Autism Speaks Foundation since I have autism, and I’m just trying to help people like me,” he said.

Dionna Benick is Matthew’s mother.

“These girls and Mrs. Patten have really just changed his life,” Dionna said.

Matthew was diagnosed with autism at 5, Dionna explains. She says he didn’t talk until the age of 3 but is a sports encyclopedia at 15.

“By 4-years-old he knew every single Reds player, first and last name, knew their numbers,” she said. “When they got traded, he knew their new number and what their number was on the old team.”

But growing up was difficult for him.

“For a kid who just never had opportunities to make relationships with or have friends, he’s never been to birthday parties and sleepovers and nothing like that, and now it’s like a person we don’t even know.”

Dionna says Matthew tried to start a sports club at the beginning of the year but nobody showed up. That’s when the softball coach added him to the team, and Matthew began to blossom.

During the fundraiser, puzzle-piece posters and matching blue “Matt B” shirts filled the stands. Teammates listed off one by one all the attributes they love about Matthew, the homerun to all their hearts.

“Since he lights us up, we wanted to light him up and make him happier,” said Addyson Ballinger, Little Miami sophomore.

“Anytime anybody gets down on themselves or anything, he’s always there to pick them right back up,” said fellow sophomore Skyla Fecher.

Now Matthew gets to apply his talents to a winning team.

“They love me,” he said. “They’re like my family. I’m like their family.”

