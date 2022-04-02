Contests
Light rain possible this evening

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a chilly morning, today will be sunny and warmer. Clouds will begin to increase this afternoon. We will see a high of 55 which is cooler than the normal high of 60. Rain will be possible this evening as early as 5pm. The best chance for rain will be after 9pm until midnight.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Next week will be warmer and wet. Highs will be near or above 60 until Friday. There will also be a chance for thunderstorms midweek, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with lingering showers. High 49.

