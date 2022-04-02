Contests
Man arrested in connection with death investigation, Covington police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police arrested a man in connection with a death investigation in Covington Saturday morning.

Police confirm that Lee Scalf, 42, of Covington, is in Kenton County Jail in connection with the death of a woman found just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say they responded to the 600 block of 7th Street for reports of a person lying in the yard outside of an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they say they found Judy Bell, 59, of Covington, bleeding from the head.

According to fire personnel on the scene, Bell died from her injuries.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw a man drag a woman from the apartment building and then leave the scene.

Scalf is being held in Kenton County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

