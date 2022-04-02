Contests
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body was found dumped on the side of the road.(Harris County)
By Josh Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Three people are under arrest after an 18-year-old girl’s body was found dumped on the side of the road last month in Mississippi.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn held a press briefing on Friday, announcing the arrests and gruesome details of the crime.

WLBT reports the suspects were identified as Dewitt Anderson, 34, Cedric Banks, 37, and Kaymia Blackmon, 19.

Hearn said that on Feb. 15, police responded to reports of a girl’s body found near Clay Street, north of downtown, who had been shot multiple times.

On Mar. 24, detectives were then notified by the coroner’s office that the girl was identified as 18-year-old Amya Carey.

Hearn said a family member of Carey’s told detectives that on Feb. 15, she was picking up a friend Kaymia Blackmon, who was with her boyfriend, Dewitt Anderson.

The group went to several locations that night, according to Hearn.

Anderson’s brother, Cedric Banks, also joined the group, according to police, at some point that evening, and all tried to have sex with Carey.

Hearn said the 18-year-old refused and got into a fight with Blackmon. Anderson then picked up a gun and shot Carey.

The group placed Carey inside a car while she was severely wounded, and while they drove, one of them raped her, according to police.

Carey was then shot two times by Banks, and her body was dumped where police later found it. Hearn said detectives do not know if the teenager was dead or alive when she was assaulted in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Blackmon and Anderson were contacted by detectives and summoned to police headquarters. During their interview, Hearn said the two described the events of that February evening.

Authorities said all three suspects, in this case, have been denied bond.

