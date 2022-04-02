Search for missing Hamilton woman drags into fourth month

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search continues for Kara Hyde, a Hamilton woman who’s been missing since late 2021.

Hyde, 23, was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard on December 5. The Hamilton Police Department says it is following all leads in the case, but some people are not cooperating or speaking to detectives despite the reward for information standing at $2,500 total.

“I just wish somebody would talk if somebody knows,” Kara’s mom, Lisa Hyde said Friday. “It’s taken a physical toll, a mental toll. I just... I don’t know where to go from here or what to do.”

Crews have searched Crawrford Woods multiple times but have not found any connection to Kara. Hamilton police posted about the ongoing investigation Friday.

“I gets harder every day. I thought it would get easier, but it gets harder and harder,” said Lisa. “I just miss everything about her.”

Lisa adds Kara struggled with substance abuse at times but was in general a sweet woman.

“She was little but she was mighty,” she said. “She was a force.”

Lisa says she’s struggled to sleep more than a few hours a night from worrying.

“I don’t understand how this could happen to her, like anything like this could happen,” she said. “The fact that she hasn’t contacted me in four months, that’s bad... That’s really bad.”

Lisa doubts her daughter is alive at this point.

“Nothing could have kept her from calling me,” he said.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to call Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811.

