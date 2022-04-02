Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Search for missing Hamilton woman drags into fourth month

‘I gets harder every day.’
By Courtney King
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search continues for Kara Hyde, a Hamilton woman who’s been missing since late 2021.

Hyde, 23, was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard on December 5. The Hamilton Police Department says it is following all leads in the case, but some people are not cooperating or speaking to detectives despite the reward for information standing at $2,500 total.

“I just wish somebody would talk if somebody knows,” Kara’s mom, Lisa Hyde said Friday. “It’s taken a physical toll, a mental toll. I just... I don’t know where to go from here or what to do.”

Crews have searched Crawrford Woods multiple times but have not found any connection to Kara. Hamilton police posted about the ongoing investigation Friday.

“I gets harder every day. I thought it would get easier, but it gets harder and harder,” said Lisa. “I just miss everything about her.”

Lisa adds Kara struggled with substance abuse at times but was in general a sweet woman.

“She was little but she was mighty,” she said. “She was a force.”

Lisa says she’s struggled to sleep more than a few hours a night from worrying.

“I don’t understand how this could happen to her, like anything like this could happen,” she said. “The fact that she hasn’t contacted me in four months, that’s bad... That’s really bad.”

Lisa doubts her daughter is alive at this point.

“Nothing could have kept her from calling me,” he said.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to call Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
Nagel Middle School
Nagel Middle School steps up supervision after some students “make poor choices’
An annual “Diversity Day” event at a Greater Cincinnati high school was abruptly postponed this...
Annual Diversity Day event postponed at Greater Cincinnati school
Kayla Moser
Police searching for missing Mt. Airy woman who may have been assaulted

Latest News

Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Cirque Italia comes to Florence, KY
Isaiah Hines
Missing 12-year-old boy found Colerain Township police say
Matthew Benick and members of the Little Miami junior varsity softball team.
Little Miami fundraiser honors autistic student manager: ‘He lights us up’
A federal judge in Cincinnati granted a temporary order this week blocking Air Force action...
Big legal win for Wright-Patterson Air Force members fighting vaccine mandate