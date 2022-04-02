Contests
Volunteers plant 1,500 shrubs near Miami Whitewater Forest to restore habitat

By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several volunteers planted 1,500 shrubs in Harrison near Miami Whitewater Forest to restore the area’s natural habitat.

Volunteers with The Great Parks of Hamilton County planted American plum, hazelnut, smooth sumac, gray dogwood, coralberry, black haw viburnum, and false indigo.

They hope that the area will grow and mature to a dense thicket.

“Our goal here is to restore early successional habitat, which is the fastest disappearing and really most limited type of habitat… definitely in Hamilton County and across the eastern part of the United States. That’s a really important habitat for lots of birds and other types of critters,” Volunteer Resources Coordinator Lauren McClure said.

Officials with Great Parks say that this is part of a bigger effort to pilot different reforestation methods and evaluate the growth of trees and shrubs over time.

The project is supported by a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to Great Parks Forever.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

