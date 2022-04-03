2 firefighters hospitalized after fire happens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire happened in Northside Sunday.

According to District three Fire Chief Randy Freel, one firefighter has a laceration, and the other has a shoulder injury after trying to extinguish a fire on Mad Anthony around 4:30 a.m.

Freel says that firefighters were dispatched to that area for a report of a fire in the attic. When they arrived, firefighters discovered that the fire was a 2-story single-family home with heavy fire from the second and third floor.

So, firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and a search. Seven people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to Freel.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but crews remained at the scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

Freel adds that both firefighters were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Freel says that the estimated damage is $128,115.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.