Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic Children’s struggle to diagnose patients with autism due to pandemic

Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) -The pandemic has made it hard to diagnose patients with autism, according to Chiara Graver with the Cleveland Clinic’s Children’s Hospital.

“Because of our current situation with the pandemic, this is something that we’re seeing a lot, is that you’re not around as many kids. You’re not out. Parents don’t have as many examples of children to know, are they just playing alone because they haven’t had a playmate in two years or are they just not interested in other people because they’re very shy and don’t know a lot of people outside of the family,” Graver said.

According to the CDC, about one in 44 children have autism.

Autism comes in several different forms, according to Graver.

Some of the signs include children not responding to their names and limited communication at a year and a half old.

“The early developmental period for any child is very critical and with autism, there is a lot of research which suggests that early intervention is key in kind of addressing some of those difficult and challenging behaviors,” Graver said.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Autism is linked to genetic and environmental factors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen Thompson, a Fort Thomas resident, was in the process of adopting Maure from Ukraine...
‘Scarier to be an ocean away.’ Why a Northern Kentucky mother is in Ukraine right now
Lee Scalf, 42.
Man arrested in connection with death investigation, Covington police say
Covington police are at the scene of an active death investigation.
Death investigation underway in Covington
Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.
NKY woman made ‘end-of-life decisions’ posing as daughter of patient, citation says
A federal judge in Cincinnati granted a temporary order this week blocking Air Force action...
Big legal win for Wright-Patterson Air Force members fighting vaccine mandate

Latest News

Powerball
Monday Powerball jackpot now at $231 million after no winners in Saturday’s drawing
Hog Rock Event Center in Osgood, Ind.
Owners of business that burned down reopening, expanding in new location
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
Colerain police are searching for a suspect in multiple robberies in the area.
Colerain police search for suspect in multiple robberies
Police are investigating a shooting in Bond Hill.
Police investigating shooting in Bond Hill