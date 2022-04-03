Cleveland Clinic Children’s struggle to diagnose patients with autism due to pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) -The pandemic has made it hard to diagnose patients with autism, according to Chiara Graver with the Cleveland Clinic’s Children’s Hospital.

“Because of our current situation with the pandemic, this is something that we’re seeing a lot, is that you’re not around as many kids. You’re not out. Parents don’t have as many examples of children to know, are they just playing alone because they haven’t had a playmate in two years or are they just not interested in other people because they’re very shy and don’t know a lot of people outside of the family,” Graver said.

According to the CDC, about one in 44 children have autism.

Autism comes in several different forms, according to Graver.

Some of the signs include children not responding to their names and limited communication at a year and a half old.

“The early developmental period for any child is very critical and with autism, there is a lot of research which suggests that early intervention is key in kind of addressing some of those difficult and challenging behaviors,” Graver said.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Autism is linked to genetic and environmental factors.

