Colerain police search for suspect in multiple robberies

Colerain police are searching for a suspect in multiple robberies in the area.
Colerain police are searching for a suspect in multiple robberies in the area.(Colerain Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLERAIN TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police are asking for help identifying a suspect in multiple robberies in February.

The department posted about the two incidents on Crime Stoppers Tuesday.

Police said that on Feb. 1, the Taco Bell at 9449 Colerain Ave. was robbed at gunpoint around 6 a.m.

The suspect got away with approximately $200 in cash and a Samsung Tablet stolen from the restaurant.

On Feb. 9 around 6:30 a.m., police say that the same suspect robbed a Marathon in Green Township at gunpoint.

The suspect got away with a book bag that had around $14,000 cash in it.

In both incidents, witnesses stated the suspect was associated with a gold sedan.

Anyone with information about these two incidents should contact Detective Wethington with Colerain Police at 513-923-5099.

