Dry today with rain tomorrow

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After light rain yesterday evening and cloudy skies, the weather today will be improved.. We will be dry today with gradual clearing. High 56.

Prepare for rain at times much of this week. While we don’t expect each day to be a washout, there is a chance for rain each day. Monday will be dry early with the chance for rain late. High 58. Tuesday and Wednesday will give us the best chance for rain with a few thunderstorms possible too. Highs will be near 60 Tuesday and in the mid 60s Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday there is a small chance for a stray shower but it looks mostly dry. Friday it will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s. Saturday there could be a few wet snowflakes in the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. By the afternoon highs will be near 50.

