Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested the ex-boyfriend of missing mother Cassie Carli in Tennessee over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcus Spanevelo.

Authorities said Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, he is being held on charges that include tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

Arrest of Marcus Spanevelo Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody. He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of...

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Officials said Spanevelo was arrested based on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes warrant, which a judge signed.

Previously, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo was the last person to see Carli on March 27 before she went missing. Police said Carli was at a restaurant to meet Spanevelo, the father of their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to do a child exchange.

Spanevelo was then located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. Investigators interviewed him and said they planned to speak to him further. Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Currently, the case remains an active investigation, and the sheriff’s office said it is cautious about the information released due to the sensitivity of the case.

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

The search efforts for Carli are ongoing, with the FBI assisting, and Saylor remains safe, according to police.

