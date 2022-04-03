Contests
Pirate-themed water circus comes to Tri-State

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Cirque Italia is bringing its new pirate-themed water show to the Florence Mall!

Including high-flying acrobats, theater and cabaret performances and more, Cirque Italia Silver Unit is about as good as it gets.

The circus has designed for two traveling water shows - the Silver Unit and the Gold Unit - with a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water under the performers.

Cirque Italia creates a pirate-themed atmosphere with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” on an expedition in search of a pirate’s booty.

The Silver Unit will be performing in the transformed parking lot of the Florence Mall from March 31 to April 10.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 on Cirque Italia’s website or by calling 941-704-8572.

