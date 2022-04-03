Police investigating shooting in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the scene of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Bond Hill.

The shooting happened on Yarmouth Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police say they are unsure how many people are involved at this time, but there is at least one victim that was shot several times.

That victim is at UC Medical with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There is no information on any victims or suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

