125-year-old Newport meat market forced to close

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Newport meat market that’s been part of the community for 125 years is planning on shutting its doors in June.

Elbert’s Meats on Monmouth Street is closing after Owner Greg Steffen learned his landlord will not renew his lease.

“We just found out a week or so ago that June is going to be it for us,” Steffen said Monday.

Steffen has run Elbert’s for 23 years. He says the owner of the building has other plans for the space and decided not to renew. The market’s last day will be June 4.

“It’s sensitive,” he said. “It’s hard because we have a lot of friends. This is not like a big corporation kind of deal. We have young families that depend on their jobs here that are going to have to go out and figure it out. I’m an older guy. [...]I’m closer to the finish line than I am the starting line, so.”

The business is likely to survive, however.

Bev Holiday, a business liaison officer for the City of Newport, stopped at the store Monday after hearing the news.

“I was shocked, and my first thought was, what empty storefronts do we have in Newport, especially with commercial kitchens, that I can recommend to Greg and his staff for consideration,” she said.

Ebert's Meats in Newport (Keith Pandolfi/The Enquirer)

Holiday explains the market means so much to the community and that there’s too much history embedded in it to let it close down.

“They opened in 1897. They are either our oldest or our second-oldest business in Newport, so we need to keep them here,” she said.

Steffen isn’t sure what will happen next, but he’s hopeful Ebert’s Meats will continue its long tradition of feeding families, even if they have to do it from a new location.

“I can’t believe... It’s been the best 23 years of my life here, so we’re not giving up. We’re not giving up.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.