Boyfriend accused of killing teen girlfriend in Avondale indicted

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in March has now been indicted on murder charges.

Javonte Dixon, 20, is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Auvionne Chichester, around 6:30 p.m. on March 27, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of Forest Avenue, Lt. Tim Lanter with CPD said.

First responders found Chichester suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach and took her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later died, he said.

>> Teen shot to death by boyfriend in Avondale, police say <<

Cincinnati police wrote in the criminal complaint that Dixon, Chichester’s boyfriend, shot her during an argument, causing her death.

Police have not said what caused the fight.

When Dixon appeared in court a few weeks ago, the prosecutor mentioned previous allegations of the 20-year-old hitting women. The women never showed up to the court hearings, so the case against Dixon was eventually dismissed, the prosecutor added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

